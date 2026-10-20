Meta can answer now or wait for the subpoena. The No Kings Coalition sent Meta a letter with a list of probing questions about suspension of its account and blocking of administrative access on “the largest single-day early vote activation in American history” (e.g., “Does Meta have any internal directives or policies for teams managing account access or content moderation related to demonstrations of free speech, pro-democracy protests, or content critical of President Trump or the federal government?”). It can answer now or when Democrats no doubt include these in a subpoena after January 2027. A reckoning is coming.

Republicans are in deep trouble. PRRI’s 5,200-person American Values Survey: “Among voters who are at least somewhat excited about voting, Democrats lead by 17 points (54% vs. 37%). Democratic voters are significantly more likely than Republican voters to say they are very excited about voting in November (46% vs. 31%).” And if they want to pretend Donald Trump is on the ballot, Dems would be thrilled: “Six in ten Americans (61%) disapprove of Trump’s job performance, up from 56% in 2025. Strong disapproval outpaces strong approval by more than 3 to 1 (48% vs. 14%), and nearly half or more strongly disapprove of his handling of every issue tested, including the war in Iran (52%), the economy (48%), and making life better for everyday Americans (48%).”