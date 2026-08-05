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Jason's avatar
Jason
1h

“When you ask $60 million to come into a race for you, and then say that somehow you’re electable, I think you don’t quite understand what electability means,” El-Sayed said. “If you need a $60 million crutch, you probably can’t be elected on your own terms.”

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
1h

MO also had an amendment to phase out the state income tax and replace it with increases to the sales tax (which the legislature could do in any amount, at any time) was also clearly defeated. Voters saw this GOP move for what it was - reduce taxes on the wealthy and increase them on lower income voters.

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