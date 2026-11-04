Welcome to Election Night, Contrarians! Jen Rubin, Tim Dickinson, and the rest of the Contrarian Crew bring you live updates for the most critical races to watch as America’s votes are tallied. Will there be a blue wave? Or will MAGA keep power in Congress? Follow along with us for the 2026 midterms.

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Jennifer Rubin, 8:27 p.m. New Hampshire Senate has been called for Democrat Chris Pappas, who defeats a member of an esteemed state family, John Sununu. This race was considered very competitive at one point. It wasn’t. Roy Cooper has won the North Carolina Senate race, the first flipped seat for Democrats. This is evident of a very big night and backlash against MAGA overreach. All signs are pointing to a Democratic flip of the Senate. We saw it coming months ago. BUT the night is young still.

Tim Dickinson, 8:16 p.m. In an interview I did with with Vote Hub’s Zachary Donnini, the data guru singled out Florida 22 as “the number one race I’ll be watching” as early returns come in. It is the first pure tossup race that’s been called — because of the speed with which the Sunshine State counts its votes. Florida 22 is a redrawn district — it stretches stretches across the Everglades, from the west coast outside Naples to western edges of east coast cities including Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton. It’s an open seat. Pia Dandiya is the Democrat, an educator an former White House fellow; Casey Askar, a former Marine and current businessman, is the Republican, who pledges “to work alongside President Donald Trump.” FL-22 leans red — it’s an R+4 district, roughly Trump +10. A stark result there could tell us a lot about the evening to come. Watch my interview with Donnini here.

Jennifer Rubin, 8:03 p.m. Three data points for the big blue wave: Florida 14 was called for Democrat Kathy Castor and the 25th for Jared Moskowitz. Pia Dandiya is ahead in the 22nd. These were redistricted seats. They won or are winning anyway.

Tim Dickinson, 7:38 p.m. That was quick. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) appears to have drubbed MAGA challenger Rep. Mike Collins, who has disturbing ties to white supremacists and other hatemongers. Ossoff’s bid will perhaps be best remembered for his dig about Trump’s desire for safe spaces, including his ‘travel with Natalie’ — which spawned a whole-of-government freakout by the MAGA White House in defense of Natalie Harp. Ossoff’s debate performances were also extraordinary, stripping the bark off of the discombobulated Collins in a way rarely seen in politics. Ossoff has ruled out a 2028 presidential bid for now, but America would be neither surprised nor disappointed if he had a change of heart.

Jennifer Rubin, 7:36 p.m. NBC has called the race very quickly for Jon Ossoff, who is cruising to a win. Keisha Lance Bottoms is running behind for governor. This is the Callais counteroffensive in action!

Jennifer Rubin, 7:23 p.m. “Patience” is the word right now. Early-vote totals look very strong for Dems in Indiana 5 and several Florida House races. But these are a mix of early- and same-day voting. However, nothing we have seen so far would dispute this is a BIG blue wave election.

Jennifer Rubin, 5:58 p.m. Trump probably shouldn't have told voters to imagine he was on the ballot. Early exit polls are telling us that a large majority say he made the economy worse, say his priorities are wrong, and say he lacks the mental capacity to serve. About 6 in 10 say he values his own interests over theirs.

Jennifer Rubin, 5:41 p.m. We sometimes think that corruption and economy are two binary issues. But, as early exit polls suggest, they may be working in tandem this time. From a CBS summary: “Roughly nine in 10 voters nationally say government corruption is a major factor in their vote — about the same as cost of living — and it’s crucial to those voting for Democrats.”

Jennifer Rubin, 5:20 p.m. Tim, I'm encouraged by how normal and calm election day was. A lot of lawyers, activists, lower court judges, election workers, and volunteers make it possible. But what we are seeing SO FAR is that democracy is resilient. Tim Dickinson, 5:31 p.m. Jen, very much so. We’re seeing a few snafus (notably, some ballot scanners not working right in Westchester County) but for what looks to be a high turnout race, the election is running smoothly. That’s a testament to the resilience of American elections, and also to so many people taking advantage of early voting, a major focus of progressive activists this election.

Tim Dickinson 4:35 p.m. The topline numbers matter most tonight, but I am also looking at several subplots that extend beyond control of Congress. The Character Contest: There are some truly dreadful people running as Republicans in 2026. Does America punish Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) for getting people sent to jail over unpaid medical debt? Is Vivek Ramaswamy going to get away with his execrable exploitation of Amy Acton’s mother in that ad he ran? Is the villainous Ken Paxton really going to serve Texas in the Senate? Or will something kinder prevail? An Adam Hamilton Senate win in Kansas, an Acton victory in the Ohio governor race, and a James Talarico triumph in Texas would send a signal that character still matters in American politics. The Progressive Hypothesis: The conventional Democratic wisdom is that winning in swing states requires running bland, centrist candidates with little appetite for political change. (See: Peters, Gary) Left-leaning Senate candidates in Michigan (Abdul El-Sayed), Maine (Troy Jackson), and Florida (Angie Nixon) are seeking to upend that paradigm, running as unvarnished progressives, while championing Medicare for All and other democratic socialist adjacent ideas. Can they deliver? History Makers: Democrats could send not one, but two Native women to the Senate: Alaska’s Mary Peltola and Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan. In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms could become the nation’s first Black woman governor. And El-Sayed could become the nation’s first Muslim senator. Their wins would stand as a rebuke to the naked bigotry Trump, JD Vance, and their MAGA minions have reinjected into our politics.

Jen Rubin, 3:36 p.m. What am I keeping an eye on early in the evening? In the very first batch of House returns, Democratic wins in Kentucky 6 and Indiana 5 would signal a blue wave. After that, Virginia’s 1st, 2nd and 5th House races will help us assess just how big a night it will be for Democrats. If Tom Periello, whom Tim interviewed recently, wins in the 5th, it is going to be a VERY strong night for Dems. I’m also looking at House seats in Florida (the 7th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 22nd, 25th, and even the 27th), which may foretell a major shift in Hispanic voting back in Democrats’ direction. If the 27th goes to Dems, it’s a tsunami. (The 7th, 13th and 27th would be flips.) Wins in North Carolina’s 1st and 11th will be strong indicators of Democratic strength, with victories in the 5th and 9th suggesting something historic. Early in the evening, Democratic Senate margins in expected wins in North Carolina and Georgia will be telling. If Mississippi, South Carolina, and Florida Senate races turn out to be tight, look out!

Tim Dickinson, 3:05 p.m. Like Jen, I am curious to see the contours of the voter backlash today. To what degree has the GOP assault on the Voting Rights Act lit a fire under Black voters in places like South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida, where Senate upsets are possible, though not likely. Similarly: How are Latino voters responding to the racist cruelty of Trump’s ICE enforcement? If a surge in Latino votes were to propel Gina Hinojosa to victory over Greg Abbott in the Texas governor’s race, for example, it would be a political earthquake — and signal that Lone Star Republicans have more than an isolated Ken Paxton problem. There are massive implications for 2028 as well as 2026. Like: What do you mean Texas (40 electoral college votes) could be a swing state? Or what happens if South Carolina starts to behave more like purple Georgia and North Carolina, with nine electoral college votes in play? A big enough Blue Wave today could significantly alter the political landscape going forward. Jennifer Rubin, 3:06 p.m. For the backlash phenomenon, Senate and also gubernatorial races will be fascinating tonight. You cannot gerrymander statewide races! Democrats have a shot to pick up red-state wins in Georgia, Iowa, Alaska, Ohio, and Texas, and to flip purple Nevada. Even Florida and Nebraska are in play. In the South, Democratic wins would be solid evidence of a backlash phenomenon to Callais and attacks on Latino and Black voting rights. Democratic governors in those red states (plus holds in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona) critical in presidential races would tamp down on Republican election denial stunts in 2028.

Tim Dickinson, 3 p.m. I’m working to stay sanguine about what the data has told us going into Election Day. A blue wave is almost certainly upon us. For the Democrats not to win the House would require a polling miss of profession-shaking proportions. As VoteHub’s chief of data science Zachary Donnini told The Contrarian in a recent interview: “If Democrats lose the House, I’ll be at a bit of a loss. It would be a rough pill to swallow for the polling industry and would make Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 look like look like nothing.” The Senate also looks favorable for Democrats, but it’s far from a lock. The odds look more like a lopsided NBA contest: Say the new-look, Lebron-led Philadelphia 76ers playing the hapless Brooklyn Nets. You might pencil in the W on the calendar, but the actual game can still surprise you. (DecisionDeskHQ — a little more bearish than most forecasts — puts the odds of Democrats taking the Senate at 65 percent. And we’ve all seen a 2:1 favorite lose.) In truth — for meaningful control of the Senate — Democrats need to root for a Blue tsunami. A bare 51-seat majority puts the chamber at risk of monkey wrenching by Sen. John Fetterman, the fickle Pennsylvania Democrat who has already been playing footsie with MAGA. And here’s the reality check: Going into election night, the odds of Democrats winning 52 or 53 seats look a lot more like a tossup.