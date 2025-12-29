Talking Feds closes out 2025 with a close look at the institutional damage and lawlessness Trump has imposed on an essential arm of the U.S. government: the Department of Defense. CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, the Washington Post’s Alex Horton, and retired Major General Steven J. Lepper take Harry inside a Pentagon transformed by cowboy-in-chief Pete Hegseth. Why is the U.S. blowing up boats near Latin America? Did Hegseth oversee a war crime in the Caribbean? And what are the potential domestic dangers of the legal reasoning powering Trump’s new uses of the military?
Military Madness
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This is a truly frightening discussion…..where are we going to stop and who can help???
A really interesting, informative discussion. If I had a crystal ball, one of the views I'd love to see is Hegseth behind bars.