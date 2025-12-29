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Carol Jack's avatar
Carol Jack
Dec 30, 2025

This is a truly frightening discussion…..where are we going to stop and who can help???

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Wendy Watts's avatar
Wendy Watts
Dec 30, 2025

A really interesting, informative discussion. If I had a crystal ball, one of the views I'd love to see is Hegseth behind bars.

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