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Kim Sherwood's avatar
Kim Sherwood
2h

"If you visit Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol today, you will see two bronze statues, each donated in 1931 by the state of Mississippi to represent its values. One is Jefferson Davis, the U.S. senator who betrayed his country to become the president of the Confederacy. The other is James Z. George, who defeated the state’s only previous full-term Black senator and spent the rest of his life working to prevent his fellow Black citizens and their descendants from exercising their democratic right to vote."

This is astounding to me! It is a disgrace that needs to be rectified as soon as possible.

Thanks for the article. I knew Colom's victory was historic, but I didn't know many of the things you pointed out.

Good for Mississippi, and especially the younger voters for making history in this magnificent way. Good riddance to Hyde-Smith. It makes Colom's victory that much better!

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MA Scott's avatar
MA Scott
1h

I visited Mississippi last year while driving the beautiful Natchez Trace. With stops in Natchez, Tupelo and Oxford, I saw and experienced enough to know that this recent election brought a much needed change for good in the state. I wish everyone well as the change goes forward.

Congrats to Scott Colom!!

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