Outrageous weaponization of DOJ continues. Executing a Department of Homeland Security search warrant at the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) apparently based on old immigration paperwork (!) within the 60-day window “when the Justice Department has historically avoided such investigative steps related to political candidates” stinks to high heaven. Another reason to keep impeachment of Attorney General Todd Blanche on the table.

They simply cannot contain their fascism. “Stephen Miller’s podcaster wife had to double back after overplaying her hand,” the Daily Beast reported. “Katie Miller quickly deleted a post on X gloating over the ICE raid on Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home on Monday, seemingly realizing that her comment was not a great look. ‘Promise made, promise kept,’ Miller, 35, wrote in a now-deleted post replying to a New York Post article about the Monday morning raid.”