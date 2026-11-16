The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

A competent secretary of transportation would have figured this problem out in a heartbeat a long time ago. Remember January 29, 2025? The crash in DC. Military flights and commercial aircraft landing at Reagan is no match for air safety.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
19m

Is anyone else as sick and tired of all the lying coming out of everyone in this fascist regime and fascist party as I am? Wasn't there a huge infrastructure bill passed in the Biden administration that the fascist "leader" then couldn't wait to cancel/overturn even right on January 20, 2025? Or at least the very next day?

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