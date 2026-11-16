The FAA ground stop underscores this is most incompetent administration ever. CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem: “It is the projection of our competency that for the United States, has long been one of our greatest strengths. We call it soft power. It [reflects] our ability to function, our ability to have a vibrant democracy, our ability to have peaceful elections — all of those project to the world, our allies who want to emulate us and our enemies who, who are seeing a competent country. It goes into sort of what we are as a country.”

This would be a start. “Sean Duffy must resign, or President Trump must remove him immediately,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch. Through it all, he’s been more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis at his agency. … Congress must launch a full investigation to determine what went wrong and ensure it never happens again.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy (left and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin at a November 13 news briefing on the ground stop. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Trump regime is shamefully incapable of taking responsibility for anything. Asked, “Do you feel you owe an apology to the American people? This happened on your watch,” Duffy lamely insisted, “I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us.” They have been in power with a Republican Congress for nearly two years.

Even former Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie noticed. “So, you look at the ground stop situation, you have the secretary of transportation pointing fingers at the secretary of homeland security, you have people pointing back to the Biden administration. No one’s willing to take responsibility,” Christie said on ABC’s This Week. “And Donald Trump is in the witness protection program on this issue.”

Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee have the numbers. Duffy has had billions but hasn’t spent the money on upgrades. “Instead of laying out the facts, Secretary Duffy commanded the public’s attention to demand a $50 billion ransom without a real plan to deliver,” they explained. “Secretary Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration have received historical and monumental investments over the last two years, over $12.5 billion of which was provided without meaningful guardrails or accountability requirements and largely remains unspent.”

Incompetence and contempt for government have come home to roost. “The more we learn about what DOGE hath wrought the bigger the shitstorm that emerges,” Dan Drezner wrote. “A reformer genuinely interested in improving government efficiency would have found ways to eliminate cumbersome regulations while maintaining the workforce to adroitly administer the remaining rules and services. DOGE did the exact opposite, firing employees without simplifying government tasks.” So now, “the country starts to fall apart because all the best government employees go away.” And the people at the time are Trump-style DEI hires — dumb white males chosen for sycophancy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also needs to go. “The Pan American Health Organization, an international health body, has revoked the U.S.’s measles elimination status, people familiar with the matter said, a stunning reversal for a nation that has kept the vaccine-preventable disease at bay for decades,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “The U.S. achieved measles elimination status in 2000 after robust immunization campaigns and the creation of a program that made shots free for millions of children.” Beyond measles, the Trump regime is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide and a generational setback in public health and medical research.

U.S. District Court Judge Ana Reyes grants a temporary restraining order to keep East Potomac Golf Links open. She finds DOJ’s serial lies explanations “pretextual,” and the closure violative of “at least the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.” She held, “The Government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely. This closure would irreparably harm Plaintiffs, who use the Park regularly for recreational activities. It runs counter to the public interest in utilizing national parkland. And the Government has not plausibly identified any harm it would suffer from a temporary restraining order that preserves the status quo pending further proceedings.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) delusionally thinks he has leverage in a caucus with at least 55 Dems. Fetterman “hinted that he could leave the Democratic Party if Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is elected as the Senate Majority Leader,” The Hill reported. Don’t let the door hit you on the backside, Sen. Fetterman. A better argument for voting for Van Hollen would be hard to come by.

Van Hollen shows what a superior communicator and visionary he is. His video makes the contrast with old, feeble, uninspiring, and tepid Charles Schumer, the current Democratic leader in the Senate. Van Hollen vows to cut off Iran war funding.

Don’t believe all those names on the list Schumer put out really support him. Van Hollen on CNN: “I can tell you that a number of those people on that list have actually committed to voting for me, and the others are very open to the idea of change. There is a hunger for change within the Senate Democratic Caucus.” Schumer is also trying to speed up the vote, a sign of weakness, Van Hollen said.

Competent government pays dividends for decades. New Yorkers are celebrating the 500th humpback whale spotted in the Hudson River because decades ago the mayor invested in water purification infrastructure.