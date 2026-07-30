The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judi Rosenberg's avatar
Judi Rosenberg
1h

A masterful essay. Thank you for educating your readers on this important aspect of the power of speech to support a movement.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture