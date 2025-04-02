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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Apr 2, 2025

Great article, Meredith. Right on, Senator Booker.

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Irena
Apr 2, 2025

So nice to see a face I don't need to change the channel from. We definitely need Mr. Smith and Mr. Booker to 'go' to Washington. I think we need to stop "bashing" Democrat Party and concentrate on what needs to be emphasized: DEMOCRACY AND DUE PROCESS OF LAW. It was horrifying enough to see men chained and shoved face down on public tv [which should give us some dreadful idea off what's done away from the camera], but we now know there was a "administrative error"!!! of a wrong person being deported and the all powerful US can't find a way to bring him out. This is NOT the America anyone voted for [I hope].

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