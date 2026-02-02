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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
Feb 3

Defiance of Trump & ICE at Grammys was uplifting. Trump's threatening response displays his deep depravity & sociopathic MO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_eG3H5ytIc

Resist MAGA gangster grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!

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Jay Jay Eh's avatar
Jay Jay Eh
Feb 3

Everyone in America who is not North American Indian is an ‘alien’.

Make those GOP Listen — FLOOD THEIR ZONE !!

— ACLU Letters sent to Congress 🔻STOP ICE 🔻

* NOW Sent 🔆 343,714 and counting …

🔆 Alex Pretti / Keith Porter / Renee Good 🌺

https://action.aclu.org/send-message/stop-ices-attack-our-communities?utm_

﻿. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Scott Galloway’s TECH BOYCOTT recommendations to send a signal to CEOs collaborating with Trump: https://www.resistandunsubscribe.com/

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*﻿ Is Your RING Doorbell Footage Going Straight to ICE’s Massive Spy Network?

— RING partners with FLOCK to feed doorbell footage into federal databases

used by ♦️ICE for immigration enforcement

https://www.gadgetreview.com/is-your-ring-doorbell-footage-going-straight-to-ices-massive-spy-network

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