By Carron J. Phillips

Racism has always been infuriating. But what makes it exhausting is the hands-off approach that those in power so often choose.

In a predictable display of cowardice, midterm candidates in the swing state of North Carolina are choosing to ignore an elephant in the room: a story centered on racism that’s gained national buzz just weeks before Election Day. Recently, six police officers in Charlotte were cited for termination following allegations of racially charged text messages in which they were reportedly competing to arrest the most Black people -- in a group chat one member said sounded like “a [K]lan rally.” So far, five of the officers have submitted their resignations; a seventh officer who was involved and was previously placed on administrative leave has also resigned. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the officers involved.

Though it’s upsetting that these so-called best and brightest are failing to properly “protect and serve,” the silence from those in power is maddening.

“They’re running pretty cautious campaigns, not a lot of risk-taking on either side,” Western Carolina University Politics Professor Chris Cooper recently explained to Spectrum News about the candidates in the North Carolina U.S. Senate race. “They’re playing it safe. They know they’re not going to make a mistake; there’s not going to be a gaffe that’s going to be repeated over and over and over again. They’re trying not to give either side any ammunition.”

Given the seriousness of the situation in Charlotte and its proximity to an important midterm election, one might expect politicians to address this issue. However, this is North Carolina, where those in government play controversial topics — like racism in a purple state — close to the vest. “For decades, both parties have refused to accept losses without trying to neuter the newly elected opposition. Given the purple nature of North Carolina’s politics, the prospects of this pattern changing anytime soon are slim, and it serves as a reminder that close margins for the major parties don’t necessarily produce politicians running toward the middle,” read a 2024 report from TIME about North Carolina’s history as a swing state.

What’s happening in Charlotte is closer to the norm than the exception. Data reveals that through May 31 of this year, 56 percent of traffic stops by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers involved Black drivers, and 83 percent of searches involved Black drivers, according to a report from WBTV.com. “Reading over what we’re hearing now, if you’re Black you should be worried,” Robert Dawkins, an activist with the non-profit organization Action NC, told Channel 9. “When you see one officer, that’s a problem. When you see multiple officers engaging in something and had the time and ability to locate each other, seeing if they had a shared racist concern — then that’s a systemic issue.”

In addition to the damage done within the Charlotte Police Department and the inaction from current and prospective officials, this situation unfolds under the leadership of Police Chief Estella Patterson, a Black woman. This reality complicates perceptions of respect within the rank-and-file and chain of command in law enforcement.

“As a Black woman who began my career here, in this very department, it is especially painful and disheartening to hear concerns from our community about racism coming from within the ranks of this organization,” Patterson said, adding that the situation has left her feeling “disgust, anger, and frustration.”

Though holding law enforcement accountable — especially under the current administration — can risk electability, it does not absolve elected officials of their responsibility to govern or to address the concerns of constituents who are being harassed and abused. This isn’t the first time elected officials in North Carolina left much to be desired about what’s going on with the law enforcement departments across the state.

A few months ago, former Shelby, N.C., police officer Karson Hyder was fired and charged with one count of assault inflicting serious injury after a video surfaced allegedly showing him repeatedly punching a Black woman during an arrest. It was preceded by the 2021 death of Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of a Pasquotank County, North Carolina, sheriff’s deputy, and the 2023 killing of Darryl Tyree Williams after he was tased multiple times by police in Raleigh.

On Election Day in North Carolina, voters will not only decide on senatorial and House seats, but they will also choose local judges, district attorneys, and county sheriffs. Since elections have consequences, this is the perfect time for constituents to show that both police misconduct and political inaction come with repercussions.

If every action has an equal and opposite reaction, then inaction must lead to civil participation. In the case of North Carolina, it’s up to voters to decide if they are comfortable with the status quo or if they want to live in a state and city where law enforcement respects their humanity rather than treating it as a game. Because when politicians ignore misconduct or refuse to “see color,” it becomes impossible for them to recognize the injustices that are being done by corrupt cops.

Carron J. Phillips is an award-winning journalist who writes on race, culture, social issues, politics, and sports. He hails from Saginaw, Michigan, and is a graduate of Morehouse College and Syracuse University. Follow his personal Substack to keep up with more of his work.