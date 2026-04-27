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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
6hEdited

Be careful what you wish for. Netanyahu has ALREADY SAID that he thinks Israel should stop being a ward of the United States, relying on foreign aid, and instead be a greater partner WITH US DEFENSE CORPORATIONS! In other words, they want to infiltrate our Defense industry, making it impossible to dislodge them no matter what they do! No.

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Craig L Peebles's avatar
Craig L Peebles
6h

Netanyahu wants to keep wars going to stay in power & to avoid prosecution for his many crimes.

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