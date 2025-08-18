The Contrarian

Stephen Brady
Aug 18

This retired Internist thinks tRump appears to be nearing the end of his reserve of stamina. He is quite confused. His speech is stream-of-consciousness word salad. Kim was right to label him a dotard. But, he is a dotard with a mean streak and a hot temper...

34 replies
Charlie in VA
Aug 18

I would have liked to have been a Russian speaking fly on the wall in that meeting and in their ride in The Beast. Karoline Leavitt is reported as appearing ashen afterwards.

12 replies
227 more comments...

