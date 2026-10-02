The Contrarian

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Curtis P's avatar
Curtis P
1h

I fully support efforts, hopefully bipartisan, to reform SCOTUS with enforceable ethics rules like those in the lower courts, term limits, and, if necessary, expanding the number of justices to 13.

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