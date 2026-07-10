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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Looks amazing and probably has a velvety mouth feel!

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
21mEdited

Sounds delicious. Many years ago, when we got our first refrigerator (yes, I am that old), my mother made lemon ice cream for dessert every Sunday. This went on for probably an entire year, until no one in the family would eat the ice cream anymore, except mother, of course.

In the intervening years, I hadn't eaten lemon ice cream until about five years ago and discovered I really liked it! So now I get a small container about once per year, although it is hard to find.

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