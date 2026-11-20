Earlier this week, cooking a cottage pie for my family, I was reminded of one of my favorite political fables: the story behind the invention of the French cottage pie equivalent, Hachis Parmentier.

The story goes like this. Potatoes were first brought to Europe in the 1500s, but for over a century they were looked at with suspicion. Change is hard, and the French distrusted this strange foreign root, which for the first hundred years was largely used as animal feed, thanks to a belief that it caused consumption in humans. Also, as a carb it just seemed low-class. The French are famously bread people, after all.

Then, along came Antoine-Augustin Parmentier. He was forced to live off potatoes while a prisoner of war in Prussia. He returned to his homeland determined to bring back what he considered an economical alternative to the wheat (and resulting bread) that was the national staple crop. His mission was endorsed by King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette, whom he presented with lavish bouquets of potato flowers. Who needs bread, they thought, when the poor could be fed so cheaply and well on Parmentier’s prisoner-of-war diet.

Less easily convinced? Those French peasants the potato had supposedly come along to save. Parmentier tried everything. He got the queen to wear potato flowers in her hair. He got the king to pay for him to publish a book called Treatise on the Culture and Use of the Potato, Sweet Potato, and Jerusalem Artichoke. But no matter what he did, nobody was as excited as old Antoine about the culinary possibilities of the potato. If the elites were working so hard to shove this new world tuber down the old world’s throat, people seemed to think it must be something of a suspect article.

What worked in the end was making people think that eating potatoes was their idea. Parmentier planted rows and rows of potatoes in the royal test fields at Les Sablons, posting armed guards to protect the supposedly precious crop. At night, though, the fields were “accidentally” left unguarded here and there, with guards resting their eyes for just enough time to allow locals to steal the ripe tubers. If it had to be stolen, it must be worth stealing. This tricky bit of subterfuge was enough to convince them that the crop was precious enough to welcome into their own kitchens. Fortunately for Parmentier, potatoes are delicious. Word of mouth did the rest.

I’ve been thinking of this fable lately when I consider the efforts of the Trump administration to shove a series of increasingly unpopular policies down the American people’s throats — as unsuccessfully as Parmentier and his potato flower bouquets. The promises he made to get elected were, I suppose, reasonable on the face of themselves: lower prices, no new wars. But with groceries and gas having hit all-time highs and no end in sight for Trump’s latest vanity conflict, it’s become clear that this false veneer of populism was just an excuse to smuggle through the wildly unpopular Project 2025 agenda.

That’s why the midterm results felt so dang satisfying for everyone I know. The Democrats are back — yay! — and goodness knows we all hope they learn from past mistakes enough to actually get something done this time around. But something that made me particularly excited about the blue wave was the idea that perhaps that the wool is no longer being so effectively pulled over the American people’s eyes. A forbidden potato garden this is not; we know we’ve been lied to, and, perhaps, this time we will learn.

In my more hopeful moments, I imagine a world in which the Democrats, especially the newly elected, listen to what people actually want instead of getting bogged down in the usual round of excuses and infighting designed to lure us all into the garden. Maybe we could even use these kinds of political smuggling tactics against Trump himself. I can easily conceive of the man passing a Medicare for All bill if we allowed him to call it Trumpcare, or feeding impoverished Americans whose food stamps have been slashed to the bone with a new, generous allocation of grocery store-eligible Trumpbucks.

Using creative rhetoric has always been part of the political game, and sometimes, as in the case of honest Abe Lincoln and the humble mashed potato, this can result in wonderful things happening. Maybe we’ll get lucky this time around.

'No Hidden Agenda Here' Cottage Pie Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil or neutral oil of choice

1 onion, minced

1 carrot, minced

1 rib celery, minced

2 cloves garlic

½ lb meat of choice—beef, pork, turkey, TVP (textured vegetable protein), even shredded tofu works here

1 tsp tomato paste

Splash of red wine or balsamic vinegar

1 cup cooked brown lentils

1 cup stock of choice

1 lb potatoes, chopped into big chunks for faster cooking

2 tbsp butter

¼ cup sour cream or labneh

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated (optional) Preparation Step 1 Begin with the potatoes. Put them in a pot with just enough water to cover and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and cook until mashably soft—about twenty minutes. Step 2 While the potatoes cook, start browning your aromatics. Heat your oil on a medium flame, then add the carrots, onions, and celery, plus a pinch of salt. Saute until very soft and slightly brown, about half an hour. Step 3 Drain your cooked potatoes and leave in a colander to dry out a bit. Step 4 Slightly increase your heat, adding in your garlic and meat of choice. To give the protein a good crust, try not to stir too much. Once everything is looking lovely and brown, add in the tomato paste, stir until it turns a darker shade of red and begins sticking to the pan, then deglaze with your red wine or vinegar. Step 5 Add in your lentils and stock and lower heat to a gentle simmer. Step 6 Make your mash. Squish your potatoes with a fork or masher or run them through a potato ricer, then mix in labneh/sour cream and butter. Stir stir stir until the butter melts. Step 7 Take your cottage pie filling off the heat and scoop potatoes over the top. Smooth down and top with grated cheese (if using). Step 8 Pop the whole thing under the broiler until the cheese gets nice and melty—about 5-10 minutes. Let cool slightly. Scoop, serve, and enjoy! Dinner

Emily Beyda’s writing has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Built, Refinery29, Smartmouth, Fodors, the Thrillist, the Austin Chronicle, and more. Her novel, “The Body Double,” was published in 2021.