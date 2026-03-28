The Contrarian

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Carol Christianson's avatar
Carol Christianson
4h

We're in Paris and went to the No Kings gathering today.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
4h

Terrific crowd in New York City!

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