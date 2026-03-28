Part I of our coverage for No Kings is LIVE!!!

Go to contrariannews.org now to be a part of the movement.

Our coast-to-coast coverage of the United States standing up against Trump’s corruption—because America doesn’t bow to kings.

April Ryan, Jen Rubin, Katie Phang, Tim Dickinson, and more are broadcasting live from No Kings protests across the country — and the globe. Join the movement!

Three streams. Reporters and contributors embedded at multiple sites. More on-the-ground coverage than you’ll find anywhere else!

STREAM LINKS

We’re LIVE on contrariannews.org throughout the day on Saturday, March 28 📍 3PM ET | 6PM ET | 8:30PM ET

Or you can watch on YouTube

We will also post the shows after they air, so if you’re out protesting, you can catch up on all the happenings from across the U.S. when you get back

What’s happening

The list of reasons why we protest grows every day. Our friends at Indivisible, MoveOn, and The 50501 Movement say that over 3,250 events are planned, with millions expected have taken to the streets to reject lawless authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.

April Ryan is taking us through the day’s events and bringing you on-the-ground protest coverage from all over the country.

Jennifer Rubin, Katie Phang, and Tim Dickinson are on the ground reporting from key protests in Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Portland — and we are working directly with organizers in dozens more cities to bring you coverage from across the nation.

Come check out what’s happening in major cities and small towns across America, and where we go from here.

No Kings protests in New Orleans, Kansas. October 2025.

See you soon: contrariannews.org

Share