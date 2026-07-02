The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Meditative Mary's avatar
Meditative Mary
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I totally agree. We owe so much to those who came before us who sacrificed greatly for our rights and privileges. Trump should not even enter our thoughts on the 4th of July; he doesn't understand the concept of sacrifice. We have to stop letting this idiot and his cronies ruin everything that we hold dear. For a start, stop letting him live "rent free" in our heads. We need to take back control of the things we can. I can't think of anything better than to start with our patriotism, compassion, courage, and love for each other.

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