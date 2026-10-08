The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Van Houten, being a district attorney was either reckless or incompetent for not checking to be sure there wasn’t other evidence or reports from Jane Doe before speaking publicly. He has really muddied the water.

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