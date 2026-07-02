The Contrarian

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Tris Barber's avatar
Tris Barber
3h

Love this and totally agree!! Let's keep our eyes on what's really at stake!! Thank you!

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James's avatar
James
2h

The mainstream media are all in on the Socialist Menace story line. Saw one this morning titled "The Socialist Guillotine is Coming for the Democratic Party." Evidently, a couple of primaries in Manhattan are comparable to1789 Paris.

We need to spread the word about the difference between Socialism and Democratic Socialism, and to remind America that healthy debate and peaceful change is still possible -- no matter what magaloids may believe.

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