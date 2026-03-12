The Contrarian

Dani Smart
5h

I published a piece about this yesterday from the perspective of a daughter of a dad who fought in Vietnam and the mom of four disabled veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan. “You can oppose this war and still love this country. You can oppose this war and still support the troops. In fact, opposing it may be the most patriotic thing you can do right now.

Not despite what history has taught us. Because of it.

We have done this before. Vietnam. Iraq. Afghanistan. We went in without a plan, without a defined objective, without an honest answer to how we'd know when it was over. Every single time, real soldiers paid the price for that failure. Real families were changed forever.

We have the receipts. We know what "we'll figure it out as we go" costs.

Seven service members are already dead. Congress was notified after the bombs dropped — not consulted, notified. No vote. No debate. And if you raise any of that out loud, you're told you don't support the troops.

I want to push back on that. Hard.

Supporting the troops isn't a bumper sticker. It isn't silence. It's demanding honest answers before more of them board the plane. It's insisting that Congress do its constitutional job before we commit American lives and American dollars to a war with no defined goal and no plan for the day after.

That's what patriotism looks like. That's what supporting the troops looks like.”

https://danismart.substack.com/p/opposing-this-war-is-the-most-patriotic

Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
5h

Want to end the war? Say the magic word. EPSTEIN!

