The Contrarian

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Jacqueline L King's avatar
Jacqueline L King
3h

Tremendous reflection! Thank you so much! Happy 250th Anniversary of Our Democracy! Happy 4th of July!

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Angie's avatar
Angie
3h

Precisely. I've been telling people exactly this. He knows he's several kinds of done, including the permanent kind, and he can't stand the idea he won't be here to run his fat dumb mouth forever. He wants to destroy it all because he's old and failing.

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