More Republicans weigh in on the outrageous Trump-Nvidia maneuvering. “Congressional Republicans on Monday harshly criticized Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive and President Trump’s personal intervention on his behalf, making a swift and unusually vocal break with the president and signaling they planned to scrutinize the move,” the New York Times reported. “It came just weeks after the party suffered crushing losses in the midterm elections that cost them control of Congress, following a campaign in which Democrats faulted Republicans for failing to rein in government corruption and address the high cost of living.” (Sen. John Curtis of Utah wanted to know “Who in our government weighed in?” Donald Trump! Why not do something about that massive conflict of interest?)

The DOJ is utterly corrupt. Attorney General Todd Blanche is complicit. He “informed Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Saturday that Huang wasn’t the target or the subject of any Justice Department investigation, adding that the department had no evidence to suggest that he had broken laws or was a national security risk, according to U.S. officials,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “It was an extraordinary effort to clear the name of a man who had been tainted by intelligence reports that were circulated at the highest levels of government.” Giving Huang a premature pass to allow Trump to reinstall his buddy is further grounds for a Blanche impeachment probe.

Donald Trump and Jensen Huang at the White House in April 2025. (White House photo)

Plenty of Republicans are upset. For once, it’s not just Democrats outraged. (Funny how an election drubbing will do that.) House Republicans, right-wingers such as Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and a pack of other Republicans are raising a fuss. (And when you lose Newt Gingrich. …) Now we’ll see if they are willing to do more than grumble. (Secretary of State Marco Rubio looked like a deer caught in the headlights when asked a single question.)

Trump’s self-interested stock hype is usually overwrought. Investors beware: “Mr Huang is back at the helm, but he returns under very different circumstances. Nvidia faces a government newly keen on tougher export controls and a Congress soon to be full of artificial-intelligence sceptics. Mr Huang, long the AI industry’s chief showman, must also now win back the trust of staff, customers and suppliers,” The Economist reported. And what happens to the company’s supposed internal legal investigation?

For one thing, there are the export controls. “The United States on Monday added Singapore-based chip firm Megaspeed, which is closely tied ​to an espionage investigation involving Nvidia, to its trade blacklist,” Reuters reported on slamming the barn door after the horse ran to Beijing. “The addition of the ‌company follows revelations that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and Megaspeed’s controlling shareholder who is reportedly alleged to be a spy for Beijing.” Sure does make Commerce and Trump look utterly derelict in waiting this long.

Follow. The. Money. CNN got it right: “President Donald Trump, whose portfolio has had millions invested in Nvidia stock, says he and members of his administration played a central role in pushing for Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as its CEO.”

The number of debates is less important than the format and moderators or even an anti-PAC pledge. “The Democratic National Committee announced on Monday that it was planning 12 presidential debates for the 2028 primaries,” the New York Times reported. CBS and Fox should be disqualified; independent, credible media interviewers need to run these.

The most incompetent foreign policy team ever is unsurprisingly botching Venezuela relations. “So far, Washington has squandered its immense leverage over Caracas. By dragging out the transition and pursuing questionable economic deals, Washington is endangering not only its own end goal but also the greatest opportunity Venezuela has had to overcome more than a quarter century of autocratic governance,” Javier Corrales wrote for Foreign Affairs.

The smart Dems figured it out. “Echoing the way Zohran Mamdani used social media to attract and engage supporters during his 2025 campaign for New York mayor, through online-promoted treasure hunts, snappily produced videos and cultural riffing, candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, Annie Andrews and Scott Colom fully bought into the medium, their campaigns investing as much time on social as on traditional media,” The Guardian reported. “Keen watchers of political social media say that could be the future of campaigning: a candidate popping up on a hyper-specific channel, eating food or chatting about football with an influencer before slipping in a political pitch.” You have to find voters where they are.

Trump’s power is draining away — and the decline will only accelerate. His crypto gala was underwhelming, a comedown from past years. “A total of 185 ‘wallets’ met the criteria for entry to the gala, although the leaderboard on the $TRUMP coin club website listed just 130 wallets. The wallets listed on the leaderboard held $8.6 million in $TRUMP tokens, a sharp decline from the May 2025 gala, which featured 220 attendees holding a combined $148 million.” And even the swag was chintzy.

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Sad! He’s looking more like the sort of loser he despises. “The value of Trump’s meme coin has crashed, as most meme coins do. The digital assets are a way of monetizing attention, usually highest at their debut. This dinner was an effort to rustle up more interest, but … a seat could be secured for as little as $518, compared to $55,000 for the first gala in May 2025,” the Washington Post reported. “In the interim, his popularity plummeted, young men deserted him, and his party suffered its biggest midterms defeat in 52 years.”

Simon Rosenberg nails it, as usual. “So Trump helped China get advanced American technology for its economy and military while also helping Russia in its genocidal attempt to take Ukraine,” he wrote. “It is becoming clearer and clearer that our progress as a nation in these next two years will be tied in part to how swiftly we can remove the rotting, stinking, carcass of a failed and venal Trumpism from our politics in the days ahead — not make deals with it and prop it up but remove it.”

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The Jolt is taking off for Thanksgiving and will be back Monday. Look for my morning column and Coffee with The Contrarians tomorrow.