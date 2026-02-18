The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
Feb 18

Just reading so many of the comments posted right here on any Contrarian subject shows Jennifer Weiss-Wolf to be absolutely correct. It seems a large portion are posted by us older women, who have been through so much and seen so much. A surprising amount of comments are posted by women in their 60s, 70s and even 80s. I'm going to be 77 in just a few days and I say "good for us." It's about time we used our power for good.

Ned Harrison
Feb 18Edited

I remember, back when you were writing for the Post, you made the claim that "Women would save America from Trump.". That didn't happen.

I am a gay male at the same age as many "post menopause" women. Too many post menopause women are avid Trump supporters. Too many would toss people like me into prison on the grounds of protecting their grandchildren. Too many support restrictions on abortion. How do I know? They voted for Trump...Twice....

That said I strongly agree with building coalitions across all identifiable groups to get the majority needed to Defeat Trumpism once and for all. But I will never agree that one group will do that task or raise false hopes that will happen. Nor will I ever again fall for the false view that identity politics will save the day.

It is the fundamentals that affect everybody that needs our collective focus. The failing Trump Economy. The advancing police state, with masked ICE Storm Troopers; no taking responsibility no accountability, and constant lies.

