The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
2h

While I was in college, I fronted the funds for a sorority sister so she could have a confidential, safe and legal abortion at a Planned Parenthood clinic. The baby daddy was an immature frat boy who ghosted her; he would not even go to the clinic with her. Afterwards I stayed with her to make sure she was okey. After she completed her engineering degree from a public ivy, this sorority sister became an accomplished professional. She got married and had two now-adult lovely daughters. Women need to have the right to make decisions on their own body.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

I never miss a chance to say that my later success in life is due to my having had a safe and legal abortion at age 18.

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