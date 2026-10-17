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Joy's avatar
Joy
5h

Norm, META shut down No Kings account on Instagram during our prime time 1-5. Chris Murphy said it would be added to the “list” of investigations. Anything else we can do?

Joy Taylor. Contrarian member.

Thank you!

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Becky O A's avatar
Becky O A
3h

how can we post a picture of our rally in Newport, WA?

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