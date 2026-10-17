Today’s No Kings events served as a nationwide early voting campaign focused on reclaiming the power of the people. Local organizers across the country paired this push for early voting with patriotism, music, and community. Watch below to see a snippet of the celebrations from three cities, and to hear two young voters talk about the importance of voting in both local and national elections.

In Washington, D.C., a march across Arlington Memorial Bridge culminates at the Lincoln Memorial.

In Atlanta, Georgia, No Kings ralliers enjoy music in front of Saint Mark United Methodist Church.

In Portland, Oregon, the Unpresidented Brass Band joins No Kings protesters by the waterfront.

In Washington D.C., Ciera Stone chats with two young voters about why they find No Kings events important, and about their plans to vote early in the midterms.