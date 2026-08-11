On the Precipice
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
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Such a wonderful depiction of Lady Justice trying to stop him!! I only wish the excavator would be at the edge of a cliff, with Trump suffering some fall-out, some adverse consequence, for breaking the law. In the very least, he should personally pay for restoration of the east wing, in effect reimbursing tax payers for his illegal destruction of our property.