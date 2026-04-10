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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

What’s in a name that a Trump building should smell so rank.

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
35m

Anything he slaps his name on can be repaired. Anything he slaps his ugly mug on can be repaired. Rebuilding what he has destroyed, including our military, can not so easily be repaired. The damage to the civil service can not so easily be repaired. The damage to the integrity of federal courts can not be so easily repaired. The Augean stable size filth left behind when he leaves office will be if not a Herculean task, a monumental one.

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