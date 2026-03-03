The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick's avatar
Nick
2d

The Felon refuses to support Ukraine in its fight for democracy against Putin; but is more than happy to support Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia and Qatar with $billions in military hardware paid by American taxpayers and losses of American lives. See what a $450,000,000 plane and $2,000,000,000 will get you from the Felon.

Reply
Share
1 reply
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2d

Trump Says U.S. Went to War to Pre-Empt Iranian Attacks [NYT]

And here's why that doesn't fly: the same rationale could be used in bad faith against any regime anywhere, any time, just by saying that there were or were not planned attacks. There was no intel projecting immanent attacks right now or ... why did the FBI fire its staff that specifically tracked Iranian threats last week? Why did Trump give us three other reasons when clearly an immanent deadly threat would be the worst of those? Why was one of those reasons impending nuclear ability after telling us that had been obliterated last year?

Bull shit, I say. He was on a roll and did it because he could. Congress already let him get away with it.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture