For Talking Feds’ latest special episode on the Department of Justice, Harry bears down on the DOJ’s sinister creation of $1.8 billion slush fund for Trump’s nastiest allies. Expert observers of the Department—Ken Dilanian, Glenn Kirschner, and Mimi Rocah—join Harry to dive into the nefarious details and the avenues for pushing back. The panel then surveys the sorry state of field offices, including a disturbing pattern of grand jury misconduct by DOJ lawyers. The group ends with a look at DOJ’s ongoing battles with James and Maurene Comey.