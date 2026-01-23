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Rita Ritter's avatar
Rita Ritter
Jan 24

Train Dreams was also nominated for Best Picture.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace
Jan 23

It’s worth noting that since the Oscars were first held 97 years ago, only one Black woman, Halle Berry, has ever won the category. "

How is it that Oprah Winfrey did not win for The Color Purple? I'll have to look that year up.

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