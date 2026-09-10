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Craig L Peebles's avatar
Craig L Peebles
3h

"Congress must cut all funding for the illegal war in Iran (and its deployment of troops and material) and for extrajudicial killings on the high seas"

As these acts are CRIMES, maybe even HIGH CRIMES, perhaps impeachment and removal of the entire group of abject failure officials in charge of defense and national security would be in order. Prez, Vice, SecState, SecDef & maybe more must go.

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Rick Anderson's avatar
Rick Anderson
3h

Jennifer - Thank you so much for your insights and analysis. You are a must-read each weekday.

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