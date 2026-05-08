The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David A Sobel's avatar
David A Sobel
5h

An excellent article. Thank you.

Reply
Share
The Agentic's avatar
The Agentic
5h

I hate to be that guy, but I'm not losing sleep over the tiny possibility that we lost the whole administration.

Reply
Share
2 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture