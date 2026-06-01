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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
2h

Let’s not put all of the blame on Trump, his oligarchs and his cronies. The current Republican Party, the Roberts Supreme Court and the racists who miss the Confederacy are happy to collaborate. A number of our fellow citizens were just waiting for a Trump to turn up. This is our America and this is our challenge going forward.

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
2h

I suspect that before the Mid Terms, Karma is going to bare its teeth and bite the Orange Ogre on the ass. I saw lowly hamburger for sale at the local Publix yesterday for $13.49 a pound... How many kids will go to bed with little but bread in their stomachs? I am so dreadfully sick of the casual and oblivious cruelty of tRump and his adoring MAGAts.

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