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Gerald Kelly's avatar
Gerald Kelly
3h

I'm really disappointed that Bonta and Newsom caved to the Ellison's empty threats. Corporate Democrats won't fight and so we'll get the Ellisons's financial backers, the Gulf Arab autocracies ,controlling CNN and CBS News.

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
24m

NO!!!!!!! Say it ain't so!! This is a betrayal of the public's interests and freedom of the press. What are state attorney generals for, if not protecting our rights, especially when the federal government -- paid by us -- is working for one man.

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