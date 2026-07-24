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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

GREAT! Another loss for the orange convicted felon. How does all that winning feel, FF?

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David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
2h

Boycott CBS and Paramount!!!!

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