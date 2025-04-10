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Paul Bruno's avatar
Paul Bruno
Apr 10, 2025

Come on, everyone knows that Arnold's most famous line is "I'll be back." Great review, by the way!

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Kimberly McInerney's avatar
Kimberly McInerney
Apr 11, 2025

I had no idea that is who he was and I’m glad for it. I hated him, I discounted him and eventually found empathy for him. It was a well played role, regardless of his lineage.

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