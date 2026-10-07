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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
37m

How much money has the Trump Crime family, which includes Netanyahu, Kushner, Lutnick, and Witkoff, made off waging war against Iran with our military? What benefit have "We the people" obtained from waging this war? How many of our soldiers have been killed? How much are we paying daily to park our airplanes, aircraft carriers, and divisions of soldiers half a world away from defending our homeland? How many innocent Iranian citizens, young girls and boys, have been murdered by our undeclared war on their cities, schools, hospitals, and homes?

Anybody? As Americans, we now just sit around and grumble while we have an illegal and murderous regime in power in our country. This regime is murdering people in boats and bombing other countries, abducting foreign Presidents for ransom, and then waging war because...? And this is when I can't complete the sentence because we are now waging war for the same reason Putin wages war. This has to stop one way or another. If not, in 50 years we'll have another American war (Vietnam) veteran writing online like me, and complaining about the current useless war started by some cowardly American President who makes a ton of false claims to create war and, in the chaos, steal foreign resources and property all for their personal profit. I am so sick of this unending cycle of greed and murder.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
21m

Threatening to annihilate a population after murdering its leaders doesn't sound like peace to me. Trump and Republicans are nothing but empty slogans.

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