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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
2h

If Dems regain power in Congress, they will have to prove that Dems deserve to be elected to the presidency. This will take more than simply going after Trump's corruption, which does not rate high on the scale of what people are worried about. They need to craft legislation that addresses the main issues Americans care about and dare Trump to veto them. They might be surprised at what the narcissist is willing to do to get plaudits from Americans. Or not. Either way, the Dems will benefit going into 2028.

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Randi Hacker's avatar
Randi Hacker
2h

"with 69% of the public saying his handling of the issue has been worse than expected, including 52% of Republicans."

"worse than expected"? What in the world did they expect from a liar and felon? If they expected anything else, well, that, in my opinion, is a clear indicator of a delusional break with reality.

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