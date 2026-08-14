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Nona Faurnonce's avatar
Nona Faurnonce
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Diet, exercise, and general lifestyle DO matter -- a lot. That's not cultural bias. We in Public Health have been actively teaching people that for decades. While I get what Dr. Sweetland is saying, I need to state that up front. No way can we say that those things don't matter. Lifestyle is the major factor in the top causes of death -- heart disease and cancer. AND you don't need a lot of money and resources to improve things -- with simple decent food (beans and rice are cheap when you make them yourself), giving up smoking (which saves money), etc. But you do need some education (like learning how to cook, for starters) and control over your circumstances, a roof over your head for one. I fault RFK Jr. for completely distorting public health messages -- such as his turning the Food Pyramid upside down. Meat is expensive, esp. with current rising prices, and protein deficiency is not an American problem for the most part, though it is in some parts of the world. In modern times, chronic disease problems have been more the result of excesses and over-processing than of deficiencies.

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