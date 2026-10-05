Polling disasters keep coming for MAGA. Charlie Cook moved the Florida and Texas governors’ races in Democrats’ direction. The New York Times has Democrats leading in Senate races in Ohio, Texas, and Alaska, and as statistically tied in Iowa (although most other polls have Democrat Josh Turek leading), and Kansas, where a second former Republican governor has endorsed Democrat Adam Hamilton for Senate.

Donald Trump’s inroads with Latinos in 2024 has been lost. “A greater share of Latino voters hold negative views of the Republican Party than at any time since 2016, and Democrats have leads on issues like dealing with the economy, immigration, the cost of living, corruption and healthcare,” NBC News reported. Trump’s approval among Latinos is a dreadful 27 percent, with two-thirds saying deportations have “gone too far,” 78 percent disapproving of his handling of cost of living, and 74 percent giving a thumbs-down on his handling of the economy, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll.