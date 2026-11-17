In honor of the Blue Tsunami and all the work that got us here, we are introducing limited-edition crewnecks to keep you warm this season. These are available now for pre-order this week only.
Order now to receive them in time to wear them proudly and with solidarity for the new Congress on January 3!
Proceeds from merch sales fund bold journalism and critical lawsuits to fight for fairness and accountability.
We pulled off something incredible, and are going to keep up the pace and continue the fight for fairness — together. We’ve only just begun!
Shop the collection now and help us fund this fight in style.
Thank you, Contrarians!
"Daddy had a hound dog, we used to call him Blue..." -- song in 'Wag the Dog'
Finally, some nice designs. Up till now, the merch kinda felt like Cafe Press stuff with just the logo