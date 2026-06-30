The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
5h

Thanks for sharing my latest newsletter, The Contrarian! This accompanies an upcoming episode of the podcast. Today's media has the precious freedom to provide the truth. There's no excuse for failing to do so! Weigh in with your thoughts, ideas, questions, etc. over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/

Reply
Share
Joelle's avatar
Joelle
28m

Josh, may I correct you? Or rather, the report of V-Dem you quote as stating that "only 2% of the population reside in an electoral democracy — Israel". This may be partly true, but only within troubling limits: for instance, Palestinians journalists are being harassed, arrested or killed, and independent journalists still are not allowed to enter Gaza. These are most serious lapses in upholding press freedom, and it is not entirely honest not to even make a passing reference to their existence.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture