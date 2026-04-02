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Ron Hess's avatar
Ron Hess
3d

The framers of the constitution specifically designed states rights to counter the power of the federal government. The had bad experiences with out of control centralized government power, so they gave states their independent legislative and judicial systems, as ell as police and a national guard controlled by the governors and state legislators.

There is much more specific action that can be done to counter abusive federal actions that are illegal, including charging, convicting and imprisoning federal lawbreakers. See Christopher Armitage for elegant analysis of more effective strategies than discussed above. The totalitarians in DC are not afraid of peaceful protests, and they ignore court orders. Criminal convictions of state law violations cannot be pardoned by a president.

Why are the murderers of Alex Pretti and Renee Good not in jail? We've all seen the evidence. We need to get our state criminal justice system to do it's work, or people need to be replaced. Until federal criminals are in handcuffs, all the words in the world mean nothing.

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Still Blaming Mitch's avatar
Still Blaming Mitch
1d

Protesting must be more often. I’ll be watching Hungary’s elections. Its countrymen have been very vocal, and with massive protests, from what space coverage I’ve seen.

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