Imagine what the polling must have looked like. The backlash to Donald Trump’s creepy taxpayer ads was so intense he is now saying his super PAC will pay for them. (We will need to monitor whether he follows through with that promise!) The power of public opinion when galvanized is something to behold.

Look whose brand is toxic now. “New Gallup data finds 50% of Americans now identify as Democrats or lean Democratic, compared with just 39% who identify as Republicans or lean Republican,” Political Wire reported. “That’s an 11-point Democratic advantage — the largest quarterly gap since the first quarter of 2009, when Barack Obama had just taken office.”