The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Kim Rachmeler's avatar
Kim Rachmeler
Aug 20, 2025

Why are you giving them traffic by linking to the real article in the answer?

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Louise Luedtke's avatar
Louise Luedtke
Aug 20, 2025

A fun idea. I hope someone gives the answer in the comments because I don't want to open a WaPo account to see the answer.

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