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Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
Sep 24, 2025

I just don't understand why most current news publications, not excluding the tv coverage, will not just state the facts. The headlines have been misleading readers for decades now. Are they so afraid of what will ensue if they happen to print the truth? Slanted and basically false news coverage seems to be the norm now and it is no wonder that there is so much misinformation out there. There needs to be a gold standard, when it comes to reporting, and playing down actual facts to make the news more palatable to the public, is helping to create ignorant and uninformed readers, who take that information and vote accordingly. We don't need news explained, because that subjects the reader to false and more often than not biased views. I am missing Walter Conkrite and that generation of newsmen, who laid out the facts and let us form our own opinions about what we heard and read. News analysis has its place but should not become our only source of information.

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David Moscatello's avatar
David Moscatello
Oct 2, 2025

Most of what gets published or broadcast by corporate "news" outlets isn't journalism at all, but merely disseminating corporate and political PR. If there are any actual journalists left in the corporate media, most aren't being allowed to practice their craft, because we are constantly subjected to diametrically opposed statements without any indication as to which is closer to reality. And unless they had some education in science or medicine, most journalists aren't prepared to accurately report on such issues.

Without context, "he said, she said" is NOT journalism, but rather little more than gossip. Sure, there are plenty of complicated cases in which we don't know which of two or more possibilities are true, but far more common are reports in which one statement is correct and the opposing statement is false based on all available evidence. If that is the case and is NOT pointed out in a report, that's not news. And a "fact-check" in a separate release is no substitute.

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