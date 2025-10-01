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Carol Carter Walker's avatar
Carol Carter Walker
Oct 1, 2025

Trump crashed Hegseth's party. Trump's need to be loved is so great that it seems that he made a last-minute decision to go to the Hegseth's meeting. His prepared speech seemed hastily written and he was less familiar with his prepared remarks than usual. Being greeted with silence set him off. He is not very bright, not very educated, and is incapable of critical thinking. Most dangerously, he is immoral.

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LHS
Oct 2, 2025

The NYTimes this morning: Subtitle: "The president leveraged the meeting as his chance to trumpet his domestic and foreign policy moves." SMH! Another article in the Times did say that Trump's "speech" was "a rambling and sometimes incoherent speech". But really. "leveraged"? "trumpet"? Give me a break.

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