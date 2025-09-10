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MA Scott's avatar
MA Scott
Sep 11, 2025

Keep digging on this. The truth deserves the light of day and the victims deserve justice. No one gets to evade the truth or justice no matter how much money or power is involved.

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Dave Thompson's avatar
Dave Thompson
Sep 11, 2025

IMHO the main stream press has 'sanewashed' Don the Con from day one, including all his misrepresentation in that larcenous "Apprentice" show. Money is the common denominator here - see the NYT article detailing JP Morgan's role in bankrolling J Epstein's criminal behavior.

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