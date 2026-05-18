As Republicans falter on their gerrymandering plans and Trump looks for a creative new way to pocket taxpayer dollars, Harry talks with Alisyn Crowder, Adam Klasfeld, and Elliot Williams. The tri-state trio dig into the stark racial politics of the post-Callais south and Republicans' sudden hesitation in their redistricting crusade. Next, the group turns to reports that the DOJ may be planning a swift surrender in Trump’s collusive lawsuit against the IRS. Finally the panel considers whether the president will get his wish and coat D.C. in Trumpian gold leaf.